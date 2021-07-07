E-waste disposal: L-G seeks means to integrate unorganised sector

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday chaired a review meeting related to e-waste management in the Capital.

The strategy for setting up an e-waste processing park was discussed in detail to ensure scientific, efficient and environmentally safe disposal of all types of electronic waste, according to an officiial present in the meeting.

According to the officer, it was emphasised that an institutional mechanism should be devised to suitably integrate the unorganised sector that includes traditional kabaadi walas, ragpickers and NGOs in e-waste collection and processing.

Similar initiatives

The local bodies, the L-G was quoted as having said at the meeting, should be closely involved in the venture and learnings from other States, where similar initiatives have been taken, should be effectively dovetailed.

According to the officer, those present were further advised to formulate a time-bound action plan for setting up e-waste processing units and to work in close coordination with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Ministry of Environment and Forests and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology among others for implementation of the project.