Dwarka residents blame DDA for ‘destroying’ waterbody

May 05, 2023 01:59 am | Updated 01:59 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Residents in Dwarka have blamed the Delhi Development Authority for “destroying” a water body in Sector 23 by releasing sewage into it. 

Residents in Dwarka have blamed the Delhi Development Authority for “destroying” a water body in Sector 23 by releasing sewage into it.  | Photo Credit: File Photo

Residents in Dwarka have blamed the Delhi Development Authority for “destroying” a water body in Sector 23 by releasing sewage into it. Diwan Singh, an environmentalist, said the damage has also resulted in the death of fish in the waterbody, which was revived by efforts of the resident welfare associations in the sub-city and nearby villages. The urban body said the problem arose due to the discharge of overflowing sewage. “The DDA is continuously following up on the matter. Meanwhile, the sewage has been blocked,” said a senior official.

