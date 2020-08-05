DUTA writes to CM to release staffers’ salaries

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association on Wednesday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requesting him to immediately release salaries of teachers and non-teaching staff of 12 government-funded colleges.

In its letter, the association said over 1,500 teachers and non-teaching staffers in colleges have gone without salaries and pension for the past two months or more and in most colleges, employees have not received salaries from May onwards.

“A large number of these employees, including ad hoc teachers and karamcharis working on contract basis, do not have ecosystems which can cushion them through such a crisis. Employees and their families are facing extreme hardship because of this inordinate delay in salaries,” the DUTA said.

Flimsy excuses

The teachers told Mr. Kejriwal that it was becoming very difficult to deal with the crisis caused by the “unjust action of withholding grants citing flimsy excuses such as non-formation of governing bodies, paucity of funds or enquiries set up in a few colleges, for which the employees are not responsible”. They asked what could be a more feudal form of governance.

The teachers added that DU colleges are amongst the best colleges in the country and they fear that the ongoing crisis will destabilise these units. “This anti-employee action can only result in a deeper crisis for these institutions. We once again urge you to resolve the issues,” the teachers said.