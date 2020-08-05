DUTA writes to CM to release staffers’ salaries

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association on Wednesday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requesting him to immediately release salaries of teachers and non-teaching staff of 12 government-funded colleges.
In its letter, the association said over 1,500 teachers and non-teaching staffers in colleges have gone without salaries and pension for the past two months or more and in most colleges, employees have not received salaries from May onwards.
“A large number of these employees, including ad hoc teachers and karamcharis working on contract basis, do not have ecosystems which can cushion them through such a crisis. Employees and their families are facing extreme hardship because of this inordinate delay in salaries,” the DUTA said.
Flimsy excuses
The teachers told Mr. Kejriwal that it was becoming very difficult to deal with the crisis caused by the “unjust action of withholding grants citing flimsy excuses such as non-formation of governing bodies, paucity of funds or enquiries set up in a few colleges, for which the employees are not responsible”. They asked what could be a more feudal form of governance.
The teachers added that DU colleges are amongst the best colleges in the country and they fear that the ongoing crisis will destabilise these units. “This anti-employee action can only result in a deeper crisis for these institutions. We once again urge you to resolve the issues,” the teachers said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath