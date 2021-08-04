DUTA stages stir for release of grants

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Tuesday observed a strike demanding the release of grants to 12 DU colleges that are fully funded by the Delhi government.

The teachers’ body also said that if the government failed to release the grants, the agitation would be stepped up.

“Teachers are at their tether’s end as salaries and pensions have not been paid, payment of other dues of employees including medical bills, arrears of the Seventh Pay Commission and so on have not been done due to inadequacy of grants. Even pensioners have not been spared,” DUTA president Rajib Ray said.

In a statement, the teachers’ body said: “The DUTA categorically demands that the government unconditionally releases the grants as the employees must not be penalised but paid all their dues without any further delay. Failure to do so will force the DUTA to escalate the agitation.”