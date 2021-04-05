DUTA holds awareness drive on funds disbursal

It calls for an executive council meet

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Monday held a “Jansamvad” — an outreach programme — to raise awareness on the delay in disbursement of funds, insufficient funds and the pattern of assistance in the 12 DU colleges that are fully funded by the Delhi government.

CM’s constituency

The awareness drive was carried out in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s constituency, including Gole Market, R.K. Ashram metro station and Janpath metro station.

DUTA president Rajib Ray said, “The 12 colleges are facing an unprecedented ordeal for many months now. The Delhi government has repeatedly failed to give timely grants-in-aid with the result that employees of these colleges have been forced to go without salaries for many months. Former employees have also been struggling as their pensions have been stopped.”

During the Jansamvad, DUTA activists distributed leaflets on the implications of privatisation on the cost of education.

“Activists also talked to people about the issues facing the employees of the 12 DU colleges where the government has been systematically delaying the payment of salaries and other dues. A similar programme is proposed in Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s constituency on April 9,” said Mr. Ray.

The DUTA also called for an emergency Executive Council meeting to pass resolutions against the Pattern of Assistance document and appointment of senior administrative officers in the 12 colleges.