DU’s third cut-off list offers little hope to students

Most university colleges close admission to their more popular courses

Delhi University on Saturday released its third cut-off list for its various merit-based undergraduate programmes and asked the eligible candidates to complete admission formalities via online mode.

For students pegging their hopes on a drastic decrease in the cut-off required, the list offered little hope with most colleges closing admission to their more popular courses.

Minimal dip

Those colleges that still had general category seats to offer, reduced their required marks mostly by a few decimal points.

At Lady Shri Ram College for Women, applications were closed for BA (Hons) in Sanskrit and Hindi. However, for BA (Hons) in journalism, political science, psychology, students needed 99%, 99.25% and 99.50% respectively.

LSR, in the first list, had set the tone for the admission season this year by asking for a perfect score for admission into three courses.

At Miranda House College, courses like BA (Hons), political science, sociology, philosophy, geography and Sanskrit were closed leaving students with an opportunity to seek admission in courses like English, history among others.

At Shri Ram College for Commerce, students needed 98.75% for BA (Hons) economics and 98.12% for BCom (Hons).

At Kamala Nehru College, most of the seats had been taken with only seats for BA (Hons) Hindi, Sanskrit among those open.

At Hindu College, majority of the courses were closed for admission with courses in sociology, BCom (Hons) and economics, requiring a cut off of 98%.

Admission under the third cut-off list will take place between October 26 and October 28. The last date for payment of fee under the list is October 30.

More lists

The university had earlier announced that it would be releasing five cut-off lists before the new session commences on November 18.

After that, it would release special cut-off lists according to the seats left vacant.

The admission under the fourth and fifth cut-off lists are scheduled to commence on November 2 and November 9, respectively.

Under the second cut-off list, DU officials said that 22,147 applicants had paid the fees and completed the process.