Duo shop for over ₹3 cr. using fake credit cards, held

Two men have been arrested on Sunday for alleged frauds of over ₹3 crore in online and store shopping through credit cards that were obtained using forged Aadhaar cards, the police said.

As many as 29 credit cards of various banks, including five American Express ones, six ATM cards of different banks, 10 fake Aadhaar cards and seven PAN cards were seized from the duo’s possession, they said. A hatchback car and ₹20,000 in cash were also seized from them.

The arrested — Sandeep Kumar and Sandeep Beniwal — are both B. Tech graduates, said Superintendent of Police (Noida City) Sudha Singh said.

She said a complaint was made at the Sector-20 police station by the American Express bank after its financial fraud cell took cognizance of such cases recently. A probe was taken up and the major fraud, in which some more people are suspected to be linked, was unearthed, Ms. Singh said.

From Aadhaar to credit

“The duo used their photographs along with forged identifications and fake documents to get the Aadhaar cards made, which were then used to get the credit cards made. The accused would lavishly use the credit cards for shopping and primarily bought gold which they would then sell off to get cash money,” she said.

“At this level, it has emerged that the fraud committed by the two could be between ₹3 crore and ₹5 crore,” the officer added.

A case has been registered against them at the Sector-20 police station and they have been charged under IPC Sections 420 (fraud), 467 (forgery) and related offences, the police said.