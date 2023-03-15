HamberMenu
DU V-C not appointing governing bodies: AAP teachers’ body

The AADTA has accused Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh of deliberately delaying the formation of the governing bodies

March 15, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Academics for Action and Development Teachers’ Association (AADTA), the Aam Aadmi Party teachers’ body, on Tuesday met Delhi Education Minister Atishi and apprised her of the “deliberate” delay in the formation of governing bodies in 28 Delhi government-funded colleges by Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh.

AADTA chief Aditya Narayan Mishra said the appointment of any employee at government-funded colleges in the absence of a governing body is illegal.

“Instead of accommodating ad hoc teachers, principals, at the behest of the V-C, are imposing arbitrary decisions. It is the governing body’s responsibility to ensure the appointment of principals and making ad hoc teachers permanent,” he said.

Mr. Mishra added that the list of nominated people for the formation of governing bodies had been sent to the V-C’s office over a month ago, he was “deliberately delaying” it.

“This list was sent by the Delhi government to the Vice Chancellor’s office on January 28, 2023. A reminder was also sent on February 21 by the then Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Despite this, the process of governing body formation had been put on the back-burner,” the AADTA chief said.

He also alleged that the intention behind the delay in the formation of the governing body in colleges was to overturn the Delhi government’s decision to absorb the ad-hoc teachers.

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha, who was present at the meeting, said, “In the past, the governing bodies to these 28 colleges have always been appointed on recommendation of the Delhi government. But since November last year, these colleges have been working without governing bodies and many important decisions to be taken by these bodies are pending.”

He said the Central government-appointed V-C is “undermining” the colleges by not appointing actual governing bodies and running the institutions with temporary bodies, which do not have the power to make important decisions.

