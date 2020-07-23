DU told to devise protocol for issuing certificates and marksheets online

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked Delhi University to chalk out a protocol for issuing degree certificates, marksheets and transcripts online with digital signatures and security features.
Justice Prathiba M. Singh also issued notice to National Academic Depository (NAD), which maintains academic awards in an electronic depository.
The petition was filed by five doctors, who graduated the MBBS course at Lady Hardinge Medical College, Delhi, contending that in spite of graduating in 2018, they were yet to receive their degree certificates.
The court said that NAD should be utilised effectively by DU and immediate steps be taken by the varsity for transferring all the existing data relating to the students to NAD. The High Court said there was no reason why DU should also not adopt technically advanced methods to ensure that the students are not inconvenienced.Students, especially doctors providing their services during the COVID-19 pandemic, ought not to have been forced to approach this court for seeking their degree certificates the High Court noted.
DU said it will be able to place the protocol for issuance of certificates and other documents within five days.
The petitioners said they wish to apply for residency programmes in the US and sit for the US Medical Licensing Examination. They said August 15 is the last date for uploading degree certificates.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath