DU to set up facilitation centre in Bhatti Kalan

Delhi University will be setting up a facilitation centre at Bhatti Kalan village in Fatehpur Beri to ease administrative processes for students in the area.

“The facilitation centre will enable DU students, living in and around Bhatti Kalan, to complete various administrative processes, including admission, examination and so on, with ease and without having to travel long distances,” said Vikas Gupta, DU Registrar.

There are plans to set up similar centres in Najafgarh, South Extension and other areas, DU officials said, adding students will not have to travel to North or South Campuses to complete administrative work.

Officials said the foundation-laying event, which was supposed to be held on Sunday, has been postponed. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was to lay the foundation stone of the facilitation centre.

The university is also planning to launch an online system where duplicate mark sheets will be available for students who graduated after 2012.

D.S. Rawat, DU’s Dean of Examinations said: “We are hoping to launch the online portal within a week. There will be a fee.”