DU to release two more cut-off lists

Delhi University on Friday said it will release two additional cut-off lists for merit-based undergraduate programmes, depending on the availability of seats.

It will also conduct a special drive on July 29 and 30 for different categories of applicants who may have faced issues during the admissions process.

While only five cut-off lists were scheduled, DU said a sixth list will be released on August 1.

The approvals for this list will take place between August 1-3.

After this,depending on the availability of seats, a seventh list will be released on August 6, the university said.

Prior to this, a special drive will be conducted for applicants belonging to reserved categories. , who might have missed out on applying to their respective categories and thus lost out on admission. The applicants who will now become eligible after rectification in their category will be considered for admission. They will, however, not be allowed to claim admission in the lists already announced.

The registered women candidates from NCR who could not apply to the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board will be automatically considered for admissions now. The candidates will be admitted to NCWEB if they meet any of the preceding cut-offs based on the availability of seats. Those who failed to pay the fees on time, shall also be given another chance.

Additionally, students who could not seek admisssion or had cancelled their admission in any of the colleges or departments of the university during any of the precceding cut-off for any reason shall be considered under a sixth cut-off, based on availability of seats.