DU to hold first phase of final exams starting August 10

Delhi University announced that it would be holding the first phase of its final semester open-book examination starting August 10.

The exams, petitions against which are being heard in the High Court, are being held to “facilitate students to take their careers forward in the prevailing situation”, the university’s notification states. Students appearing for the exam will receive a download link for the question papers at their registered email address on the date of their exams. Those who fail to upload scanned answer sheets to a portal set up by the university will be allowed to send their scripts to the email ID of their respective college or department. Nodal officers for all departments and their contact details have been notified on the website.