DU students write to CMs of flood-hit States

Demanding cancellation of online examinations, Delhi University students wrote to Chief Ministers of flood-affected States, requesting their intervention in the matter, especially in view of difficulties faced by students in these States.
“There are many students who are in a difficult economic situation and those who live in rural areas without proper access to the Internet, smart phones or laptops,” Pallavi Raj, a student of Gaya in Bihar wrote to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Apart from this, severe floods in many parts of the State mean that it would be impossible for many students to write their exams, however, the university was unwilling to pay heed, she wrote.
A similar letter was also sent to Assam Chief Minister Sarbanada Sonowal by the group ‘DU against OBE.’
It called upon the CMs to appeal to the Ministry of Human Resource Development and to the Prime Minister, to cancel the examinations and mark students on the basis of the previous semester’s and internal assignments.
