DU professor questioned in connection with Delhi riots

A file photo of professor Apoorvanand at Delhi University.

A file photo of professor Apoorvanand at Delhi University.   | Photo Credit: Meeta Ahlawat

In a statement shared online, Apoorvanand said that it's disturbing for him to see that supporters of the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest are being considered the source of violence

Delhi University professor Apoorvanand was on Monday questioned by the Delhi Police in connection with communal riots which broke out in the Capital in February this year. His mobile phone has also been seized.

A senior police officer confirmed the development.

In a statement shared online, the professor said that it's disturbing for him to see that supporters of the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest are being considered the source of violence.

“While cooperating and respecting the right of police authorities to conduct a full, fair and thorough investigation, one can only hope that the probe would focus on the real instigators and perpetrators of the violence against a peaceful citizens’ protest and the people of North East Delhi,” he said.

He also said that he was questioned in connection with First Information Report number 59/2020, the same FIR in which Jamia Millia Islamia Coordination Committee's media coordinator Safoora Zargar and other students and activists have been arrested.

