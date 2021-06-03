DU may start registration process for UG admissions on July 15, say officials

‘A merit system will be followed’

The Delhi University is likely to begin the registration process for undergraduate admissions on July 15, said officials.

They said the timeline for the admission process will be fixed once the Boards announce their decision on holding exams and declaration of results.

Waiting for clarity

Rajeev Gupta of DU’s admissions committee, said: “We are proposing to start registrations for the undergraduate admissions from July 15. It all depends on when the different boards take a decision on the board exams and declare the results. We are anticipating that within a week there should be clarity from all the boards, and everyone will announce what their process will be. We have to wait for a decision from all boards as we cannot exclude anyone.”

“While there is no clarity as of now, we are tentatively going to begin registrations from mid-July,” said Mr. Gupta.

Apart from CBSE, several State boards have also announced the cancellation of the Class 12 board examinations this year due to the pandemic.

The officials said as of now, a merit system will be followed based on which admissions will be conducted.

Stating that approval for the common entrance test was pending at the Education Ministry, Mr. Gupta said: “Delhi University will follow whatever directions we get from the Ministry. If conducting an exam is not possible at all under the present circumstances, then we will continue with the old system only.”

As a result of the ongoing pandemic, this will be the second year that admissions to DU will be delayed. Last year, the varsity released its first cut-off list in October while classes for the new batch commenced in November.