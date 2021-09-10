DU colleges shine in national rankings

Miranda House, LSR secure top two slots

Five out of the top 10 colleges under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking announced by the Union Education Ministry are Delhi University colleges, with Miranda House topping the list yet again.

For Miranda House, this is the fifth consecutive year when it has been ranked first, with the college receiving its first rank position in 2017.

This year, Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College for Women secured the second position followed by St. Stephen’s College, Hindu College and Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) securing the eight, ninth and tenth position, across the country.

Dropping spots

While LSR maintained its second rank for the second consecutive year, both Hindu College and St. Stephen’s College dropped by a few ranks while SRCC rose from the 12th position in 2020 to among the top 10 colleges this year. In 2020, Hindu College had secured the third position while St. Stephen’s College had secured the fourth position.

Sri Venkateswara College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Hans Raj College, Gargi College and Kirori Mal College are the other DU institutions which have secured a position in the top 20 colleges across the country.

Both ARSD college and Sri Venkateswara College have improved its rankings this year as opposed to last year’s 13th and 14th position respectively.

DU Vice-Chancellor P.C. Joshi congratulated the colleges for making it to the top 10 in the country.

Mr. Joshi told The Hindu: “First of all DU has done very well in the NIRF rankings across categories including research. The only setback we had was a poor student-teacher ratio. This is because recruitment had not happened for a very long time. But now we have addressed that issue. The colleges have done exceedingly well. We are very happy with the performance of the university as a whole.”