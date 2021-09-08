DTC inks deal with energy firm for charging stations

Seven locations were decided during surveys

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) for the installation of charging stations and battery swapping stations at finalised DTC locations.

The CESL is a subsidiary of State-owned Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of public sector companies under the Ministry of Power, Government of India.

As per the directions of the signed MoU, EESL through its subsidiary organisation CESL has agreed to procure, install, operate and maintain charging units and related infrastructure at the location of the DTC area at its costs and expenses, the government stated.

The charges for usage of location will be paid by CESL to DTC every month at the rate of ₹1 per kWh of energy dispensed. If the space required by the concessionaire is more than 3 ECS (Equivalent Car Space) then ₹2,000 extra would be levied per ECS per month, it also stated.

10-year contract

Initially, the contract period is of 10 years. As per the terms and conditions, the CESL will start work immediately and shall endeavour to finish the installation of all stations in the next four months.

Location assessment surveys at various DTC locations had been conducted following which seven locations had been identified jointly by DTC and EESL for the setting up of public electric vehicle charging stations and battery swapping stations.

These include — Dwarka Sector-8, Dwarka Sector 2 Depot, Mehrauli Terminal, Nehru Place Terminal, Okhla CW-II, Sukhdev Vihar Depot and Kalkaji Depot.

Each of the seven locations will have a total of six charging points each, three of which will be for two- and three-wheelers and three points for four-wheelers. Once installed, these locations with their real-time status and availability of charging points will also be available on the Delhi government’s ONE DELHI app.