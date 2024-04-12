DTC bus hits pole; 18 people injured 

April 12, 2024 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST

A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus hit a pole on the side of a road in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden leaving 18 people injured, the police said on Thursday.

The police has registered an FIR under relevant sections of the law.

The Rajouri Garden police station received a PCR call about a road accident involving a DTC bus around 11.40 p.m.

“A total 18 persons, including the driver and the conductor of the bus, have been reported injured so far. No fatal injuries have been reported,” said DCP (west) Vichitra Veer.

The DCP added that a fire brigade and a PCR van were available on the spot for help and evacuation of the injured.

“The spot of the accident has been inspected and the reason of the accident will be established based on the report of the crime team and mechanical inspection of the vehicle,” added Mr. Veer.