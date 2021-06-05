Drug addict held for making PCR call threatening PM

Accused told police that he wants to go to jail and hence made the call

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly calling Police Control Room and threatening the Prime Minister. He allegedly told the police that he made the call because he wanted to go to jail.

A senior police officer said that the accused was identified as Salman alias Aman, a resident of Ghaziabad’s Loni, who was arrested under Section 107/51 (preventive action) of Criminal Procedure Code.

According to the police, the control room received a call late Thursday night in which the caller threatened the Prime Minister. The call was traced to Khajoori Khas following which the accused was detained.

During questioning, it emerged that he was a drug addict.

“On Thursday evening, he consumed drug and went home after which his father scolded him. He got angry and left the house and decided to call police,” the officer said.

When the accused was asked why he made the call, he allegedly told the police that he wants to go to jail because “that’s where he likes to stay”.

The accused was earlier involved in a murder case and was sent to juvenile home in 2018.

Salman was released in 2019 and was not involved in any criminal activities, the police said.