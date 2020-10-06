Delhi

Drivers of nearly 1,150 commercial vehicle provided free eye check-up

Nearly 1,150 commercial vehicle drivers were provided free eye check-up along with free spectacles as part of the ‘Safe Eyes Drive Safe Campaign’ with an aim to reduce the number of accidents involving trucks and encourage drivers to get their eyes tested regularly by activist Prince Singhal’s Community Against Drunken Driving from September 28 to 30 at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar.

