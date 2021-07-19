Delhi

Driver held for stealing ₹80L of employer

A 40-year-old driver was arrested from Punjab’s Ludhiana for allegedly stealing ₹80 lakh cash from his employer in south Delhi, the police said on Sunday.

The accused — Kinder Pal Singh from Ludhiana — was working with the victim for the last 10-12 years.

Complainant Ajay Gupta from Ludhiana reported on Friday that the incident happened when he went to Sainik Farms in his car along with his driver for making an advance payment of a property, an officer said.

Further probe is under way, the police added.


