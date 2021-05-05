DRDO plants at RML Hospital, AIIMS to be ready by today

Plants to start functioning by evening; 3 more to come up

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is setting up Medical Oxygen Plants (MOP) at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital and will be ready by Wednesday evening. These are the first two of the five MOPs to be established in Delhi and Haryana within this week.

“The installation of the MOP at AIIMS and RML Hospital has already started and is likely to be completed by tonight [Tuesday night],” a statement by the Press Information Bureau said on Tuesday. With the piping connection and testing of the plant ensured through a dry run scheduled for Wednesday, the two plants will start functioning latest by Wednesday evening, it stated.

The other three plants are being installed at Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College and at AIIMS, Jhajjar in Haryana.

Last week, DRDO announced that 500 MOPs would be set up across the country under PM-CARES fund within three months. The MOP is based on technology developed for onboard oxygen generation on the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas. It is designed for a flow rate of 1,000 litre per minute (LPM) and can cater to 190 patients at a flow rate of 5 LPM and charge 195 cylinders per day, it added.