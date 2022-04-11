Draft MPD-2041 to be placed before Authority meeting in coming weeks: DDA 

NEW DELHI:

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), on Monday, said the draft Master Plan for Delhi-2041 (MPD-2041) will be placed before the agency’s authority meeting in the coming weeks.

“After receiving approval from the Authority, the MPD-2041 will be forwarded to the Central government [Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs] for its approval and notification in the Gazette of India,” stated DDA’s press note issued on Monday.

The press note also said DDA’s advisory council, headed by Mr. Baijal, had reviewed the draft MPD-2041, which includes suggestions and objections from the public, on Monday.

Since the draft MPD-2041 was shared in the public domain, in June last year, the agency received a total of 33,000 suggestions and objections in a period of 75 days.

In the months of October and November, last year, the suggestions and objections were placed before the Board of Enquiry and Hearing constituted under DDA’s Vice-Chairman Manish Gupta – while a total of 14 meetings were held.

Previously, in an interview with The Hindu, DDA Vice-Chairman said that many suggestions received by the agency were “conflicting and a balance has to be created regarding these adverse views, which are complex and time-consuming. Apart from this, the suggestions which were clear and concise have been incorporated into the master plan.”

Under the Delhi Development Act, 1957, the Capital’s first master plan was made in 1962, followed by plans in 2001 and 2021.

Serving as a vision document for the city’s growth over the next two decades, the MPD-2041 has set a number of infrastructural targets such as minimising vehicular pollution, providing affordable housing, and making Delhi a “24*7 city” by promoting a night-time economy.