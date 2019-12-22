DPCC told to inspect parks used for ‘commercial purpose’

Following a plea seeking remedial action against alleged illegal and unregulated use of parks for commercial purposes, the National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to conduct random inspections and ensure that noise pollution is kept in check.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said: “It is stated that the DPCC will carry out random inspections as well as noise monitoring during peak season. A report will be compiled by the DPCC’s Member Secretary.”

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by the Budhela Welfare Association alleging illegal use of a park in Vikaspuri for commercial purposes. Following earlier orders of the Tribunal, the DPCC furnished an additional action taken report to the NGT and said existing policies of the Delhi Development Authority and civic body requires amendment.