DPCC told to inspect parks used for ‘commercial purpose’

Following a plea seeking remedial action against alleged illegal and unregulated use of parks for commercial purposes, the National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to conduct random inspections and ensure that noise pollution is kept in check.
A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said: “It is stated that the DPCC will carry out random inspections as well as noise monitoring during peak season. A report will be compiled by the DPCC’s Member Secretary.”
The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by the Budhela Welfare Association alleging illegal use of a park in Vikaspuri for commercial purposes. Following earlier orders of the Tribunal, the DPCC furnished an additional action taken report to the NGT and said existing policies of the Delhi Development Authority and civic body requires amendment.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.