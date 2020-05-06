Doubling time of COVID-19 in Capital is 11 days, says Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said, “Doubling time of COVID-19 is now 11 days. There was a time when it was 4-4.5 days. If doubling time reaches 20 days, we will be more comfortable. About four days ago, it was 13 days, but now it has decreased as thousands of pending reports are coming.”

In a related development, one more area was removed from the “containment zone” list by the Delhi government on Wednesday.

A containment zone has a stricter form of lockdown and entry and exit of people are not allowed in these zones and there are 87 such zones in the city.

Slams Central govt.

Meanwhile, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that the Central government was not providing financial assistance to Delhi to fight COVID-19 stating that Delhi is a Union Territory.

“The Central government had distributed ₹16,500 crore to almost all States, but Delhi was not given a single rupee from the disaster management funds and no BJP leader questioned this,” he said.

Also, the Delhi government on Wednesday said that they were taking measures to ensure minimal disruption of immunisation services amid the nationwide lockdown.

Immunisation services

“The Delhi government is ensuring immunisation services at functional fixed public facilities and the government has already issued instructions to all the District Immunisation Officers to update the list of children eligible for vaccination who could not be vaccinated due to the lockdown. Birth dose of vaccines [OPV, Hepatitis] and BCG were being given to newborns at all the delivery points even during the lockdown,” an official statement said.

A total of 83 people working at Delhi government-run Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, including doctors and nurses, have tested positive till now, said hospital officials on Wednesday.