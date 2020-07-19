Dome built in 1822 damaged

The dome of Masjid Mubarak Begum in Bazaar Hauz Qazi was damaged due to the heavy rains in the Capital on Sunday.

North Delhi Municipal Corporation officials said they received complaints of the dome, built in 1822, breaking due to the rain and lightning.

Located near Chawri Bazaar metro station, the Masjid according to an INTACH listing is constructed of Lahori brick, sandstone, terrazzo and local stone and is a living monument that continues to be used as a mosque.

The masjid built in Mughal style is two-storeyed with the upper floor consisting of a large courtyard and prayer chamber of three compartments and is roofed by disproportionately high domes.