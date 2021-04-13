Delhi

Doctor held for procuring loans by forging his wife’s signature

A 58-year-old doctor was arrested for allegedly procuring two loans by forging his wife’s signature, the police said on Monday.

ACP (EOW) said the accused has been identified as Sudhakar Arya from Vaishali. The case came to the fore when a woman complained that when she applied for a loan for her daughter’s higher studies, it got rejected on the ground that she had already taken a heavy loan and is a defaulter. When the woman checked, she got to know that her husband had taken two loans — ₹1,03,97,767 and ₹1,85,50,000 — from a financial company where she had been cited as co-applicant. The couple has been living separately since 2006, the police said. The woman then filed a case in the mediation centre, Delhi HC and notices were issued to Mr. Arya four times but he never attended.

Probe was launched following which he was held.

