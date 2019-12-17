Do not club all violence under ‘Jamia’, says V-C

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akthar requested the media to not club all the violence that happened in the area on Sunday under the name “Jamia” as it was hurting the reputation of the university.

“Any incident that happened in the area... the name Jamia is being used. There are many areas surrounding the university, which are not in our control and because of this we are being dragged in,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

‘Psyche harmed’

A special meeting of the Jamia Millia Islamia Executive Council (EC) was held on Monday where it took strong exception to the entry of the police into the campus without permission. The EC expressed serious concern over police action that “irreparably harmed the psyche of the students, besides destruction of valuable property and infrastructure that takes years to build”.

The V-C clarified that students staying in the university hostels were not being forcibly evicted following declaration of winter vacation. “Rather, they have been advised to proceed to their hometowns. The hostel administration is geared up to facilitate the residents for their travel,” she said.