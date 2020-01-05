Do not be misled by agitators, JNU appeals to students

With Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students continuing their agitation demanding a complete rollback of the fee hike, the university administration on Saturday appealed to the “student community” to not be “misled by agitators and derail the normal functioning of the university”.

In a statement, the JNU administration said: “The university shall make every attempt to help students register for the winter semester and continue their academic pursuits. The university has also announced an alternative way of registering for the semester. Those who are disrupting the bonafide students from registering are committing a grave mistake.”

‘Faces covered’

It claimed that on January 3, “student agitators with their faces covered” entered the premises of the Communication and Information Services (CIS) and “forcibly evicted technical staff and turned off servers”.

Meanwhile, the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) said that students, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were manhandled by security guards on Saturday. The JNUSU also claimed that members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) “vandalised CIS II”.

The ABVP, however, claimed that members of the Left unity “resorted to violence” when members affiliated to the ABVP “protested against the forced lock down of the university”.