Delhi

DMRC shuts 4 metro stations for five hours in view of rail roko stir

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday closed entry and exit gates of four stations for nearly five hours in view of the rail blockade called by the protesting farmers.

Tikri border, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Bahadurgarh City and Brigadier Hoshiar Singh metro stations on the Green Line were closed around 11.20 a.m. following security advisories. Services normalised around 4.20 p.m., said the DMRC.

Earlier in the day, the police tightened security in several parts of the national capital, especially near the railway tracks.

Related Topics
Delhi Metro
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 19, 2021 12:21:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/dmrc-shuts-4-metro-stations-for-five-hours-in-view-of-rail-roko-stir/article33874836.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY