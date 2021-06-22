DMRC floated four civil tenders during lockdown

They are all for underground sections

In the last two months, when a lockdown was in place in the city, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) floated four civil tenders for underground sections of the upcoming Phase 4 network.

Despite reduced strength of workers, the DMRC said construction of the Phase IV network had achieved a few landmarks as well.

“During these months, DMRC completed tunneling of 500 meters of one of the 2.8-km twin tunnels. It also completed casting of over 50% of tunnel segments in the casting yard. The first of the twin tunnels on this stretch is expected to be completed by September 2021,” a senior official said.

The official said due to the lockdown, the number of workers at construction sites had reduced from 4,000 to around 2,500.

“The Delhi Metro is currently engaged in construction of 65 kilometres of new lines across three priority corridors as part of its Phase 4 expansion. These corridors are expected to be completed by 2025,” the DMRC said.

Monkey inside train

After a video of a monkey traveling on the Delhi Metro surfaced online, the DMRC on Monday said it had plans to devise an SOP in consultation with the forest department to deal with such “unexpected situations” to ensure the safety of passengers.