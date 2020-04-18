DMRC distributes food to 300 people in city

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC on Friday distributed food to around 300 people at three locations across the Capital.
The food packets were arranged with resources from a canteen at Shastri Park Depot, officials said.
“To attend to the people in need of care and support, around 300 food packets were distributed to the children and women at Nigambodh Ghat Hanuman Mandir and the pocket adjacent to Bangla Sahib. We shall try to take up more such initiatives during this period of lockdown,” the DMRC said.
A DMRC official said, “We will continue making efforts to carry out such initiatives.”
