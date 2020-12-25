DJB office vandalised by BJP workers: AAP

Party releases videos as proof; BJP claims attack was carried out by AAP men

A group of BJP workers, led by party’s Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta, on Thursday allegedly attacked the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) headquarters and assaulted the employees on the premises.

In multiple videos released by the Aam Aadmi Party, a mob chanting “Adesh ji sangharsh karo” and “Jai Shri Ram”, and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” can be seen forcing its way through the main gate of the DJB headquarters and vandalising property. Mr. Gupta can also be seen in the videos, as the main figure in the group, both inside and outside the main DJB building.

Mr. Gupta, however, claimed that the attack was carried out by AAP workers. “In the interest of Delhiites, the BJP was staging a peaceful demonstration outside the Delhi Jal Board headquarters against the tanker scam, but Aam Aadmi Party karyakartas (workers) forcibly barged into the headquarters, vandalised the property and attacked the BJP karyakartas,” he alleged.

A senior police officer said 30 people were detained in connection with the vandalisation and later released. No complaint has been received in the matter, said the officer, adding that they are obtaining CCTV and mobile footage to identify the people involved in the incident.

‘Employees injured’

DJB Vice-Chairman and AAP legislator Raghav Chadha said at a press conference, “Hundreds of BJP leaders and goons entered through the [DJB] gate by force. From the reception to the Vice-Chairman’s office, they vandalised doors, windows, and glass. They broke computers, printers and other things. They assaulted the staff too.” “On the floor, you can see blood drops of DJB officers. People have been wounded. Female staff have also been attacked. Some of our staffers are hospitalised and some are getting treated at a dispensary,” he added. Mr. Chadha, however, did not respond to queries on details of DJB employees who have been hospitalised or the number of people injured.

“AAP MLA and Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha’s office vandalized by BJP workers. The mob was led by Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta,” the AAP said in a tweet.

Mr. Chadha alleged that the attack was carried out with the “help” of the Delhi police.The BJP has carried out a premeditated attack with the help of the Delhi police. Policemen, including the DCP, were present at the spot. The attack happened in their presence," Mr. Chadha told reporters. He said the BJP workers asked them to “stop supporting the protesting farmers and threatened to attack other AAP leaders too”.

The BJP Delhi chief also tweeted photos of him and other party workers protesting outside the DJB office. On its part, the Delhi BJP demanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation for an alleged ₹25,000 crore scam in the DJB.

Mr. Gupta alleged that “AAP goons” attacked BJP workers and severely injured them during their protest outside the DJB office. “The [Arvind] Kejriwal government has conspired to defame the BJP. One BJP karyakarta got injured in the backbone and was admitted to a trauma centre. Four other karyakartas have suffered serious injuries,” he alleged.

According to Mr. Gupta, as soon as the BJP members reached the protest site outside the DJB headquarters, the CO and officers disappeared from there.

After a few hours, Mr. Gupta said, the officials spoke to them and admitted that there was “a serious water problem in Delhi for the last 22 days” and assured them that the problem would be rectified within the next two days.