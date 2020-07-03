Dilli Haat to reopen today

Delhi Tourism on Friday announced that it would reopen all three Dilli Haat centres (INA, Janakpuri & Pitampura), Nature Bazaar, Garden of Five Senses, Azad Hind Gram and GTB Memorial on July 4 to help artisans and craftsmen earn a living again. For the first 15 days, entry will be free for all to encourage footfall, Delhi Tourism said.
Visitors to these curated market spaces will have to adhere to measures like wearing mask and maintain social distancing, and all efforts will be made to keep the area sanitised to avoid the spread of the virus, Delhi Tourism said.
Sanjay Goel, MD and CEO of Delhi Tourism, said that he hoped visitors would relish what the ecological spaces and markets offered and urged them to strictly adhere to the safety measures and protocols the government has set.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath