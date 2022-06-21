Dilli Bazaar e-portal to be launched in December

The Dilli Bazaar e-portal, a discovery platform for local markets, will go live with 10,000 vendors in December, the government said on Tuesday.

The government’s ambitious project will enable shoppers across the globe to have a virtual tour of the city’s key markets and shop on the lines of other e-commerce platforms.

Within six months of the launch, the Delhi government aims to bring over 1 lakh shops to the Dilli Bazaar portal, making them a part of a 24x7 digital storefront.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the portal would be the first in India.

“Every trader & retailer of Delhi will be able to display and sell their products to the world on Dilli Bazaar,” he said following a review meeting at the Delhi Secretariat.