DIAL, 3 others clear technical criteria for Jewar airport

All four bidders for Jewar airport have cleared technical criteria, and the concessionaire for the ₹29,560-crore project would be finalised on Friday, officials said on Wednesday.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Zurich Airport International AG, Adani Enterprises Ltd. and Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings Ltd. are the ones to have expressed interest to develop the international airport, an official said.

“A technical evaluation of the bidders was done during a meeting of the Project Monitoring and Implementation Committee held under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary to the Uttar Pradesh government in Lucknow today and all four bidders have qualified the criteria,” Nodal Officer, Noida International Airport Limited, Shailendra Bhatia, said. He said the financial bid will be opened at 3 p.m. on Friday at NIAL’s office in Greater Noida.