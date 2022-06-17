Desilting of all drains completed: MCD

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday said that it has completed its target for desilting works in all the areas under its jurisdiction, with a total of 91,380.25 metric tonnes of silt being removed from 688 drains.

According to the data provided by the civic body, a total of 9,920.29 metric tonnes of silt has been extracted from 195 drains in north Delhi areas, while a 35,044.63 and 46,415.33 metric tonnes of silt has been removed from 275 and 218 drains in the south and east Delhi areas, respectively.

Earlier, the MCD said that until last week, it had removed over 87,000 metric tonnes of silt from 688 drains, adding that it aimed to complete the exercise in all its areas before the monsoon season settled in.

Other civic agencies such as the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said that the first phase of desilting works is over in its areas, while six control rooms were set up to monitor possible waterlogging during the upcoming monsoon season.