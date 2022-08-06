Denied money for liquor, man attacks friend with paper cutter
A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attacking his friend with a paper cutter after the latter did not give him money to buy liquor, the police said on Friday.
DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said the accused has been identified as Vikranta, a resident of Bihar. The police received information about the attack on Wednesday after the victim’s wife rushed him to Lok Nayak Hospital, a senior police officer said.
The victim, Abdulla, identified his attacker following which Vikranta was arrested, the officer said.
