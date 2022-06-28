Dengue cases in the Capital rise to 134 

City has reported 24 cases of Malaria

With one more case being registered over the past week (till June 25), the total number of dengue cases in the Capital this season rose to 134.

The caseload for the month of June now stands at 23, while the number of cases marked untraced after investigation rose to 85, contributing to more than half of the cases for this season, according to a civic report released on Monday.

Last week (till June 18), out of the seven cases that were reported, five were marked untraced after investigation.

No death due to the disease has been reported this season.

Last season, over 2,900 cases of dengue remained untraced, while the total caseload was 9,613. A total of 23 deaths were reported due to the disease, which was the highest since 2015 when the city recorded 15,867 cases and 60 deaths.

From 2017 to 2021, the caseload for the period starting from January 1 to June 25 has remained in double digits: 2017 (55), 2018 (30), 2019 (22), 2020 (20) and 2021 (34).

The Capital has also recorded 24 cases of malaria this season (till June 25).