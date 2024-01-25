Delhivery partners with Akshaya Patra Foundation, to use new DispatchOne app to track meal deliveries

January 25, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - Gurugram

India’s largest integrated logistics services provider Delhivery on Thursday announced the operationalisation of its OS1 stack — a new operating system that aims to bridge technology gaps — with the Akshaya Patra Foundation, the world’s largest NGO-run school feeding programme; and the implementation arm of the PM POSHAN Abhiyaan, which is a centrally sponsored scheme that aims to provide one hot cooked meal to children studying in government schools.

Akshaya Patra will use the DispatchOne application to track meal distribution from its centralised kitchens to partner schools. The application is currently operational across five cities — Bhubaneswar, Puducherry, Kuppam, Nellore and Rourkela — and the nationwide rollout, which will power nearly 2.1 million meals a day, is expected to be complete by mid-2024.

“Given our scale of operations across 72 cities and 24,000 schools, achieving operational efficiency is a major focus area. With DispatchOne’s advanced capabilities, we aim to deliver meals to children more effectively and with greater transparency,” said Saanil Bhaskaran, chief operating officer at the Akshaya Patra Foundation. “This will further strengthen our cost reduction efforts and allow us to channel our resources towards serving more schools that require our support,” he added.

With DispatchOne, Akshaya Patra will be able to maintain real-time tracking and visibility of the entire delivery process from central kitchens to partner schools, and optimise resource allocation by delivering to multiple locations and reducing transit times through the application’s route optimization capabilities.

Kapil Bharti, chief technology officer and co-founder of Delhivery, said, “At Delhivery, we believe cutting-edge technology must power solutions to complex supply chain and logistics challenges. OS1 allows us to bring our logistics technology expertise to support Akshaya Patra’s crucial mission of providing food to millions of school children daily. We are humbled to partner with the Foundation, as this has enabled us to deploy our technology towards creating positive social impact.”