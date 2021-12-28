Delhi

Delhi’s air quality improves to ‘poor’ category

Air quality of the city improved to the ‘poor’ category on Monday, after being in the ‘severe’ category for six consecutive days, as per official data.

“For the next two days, winds are likely to be low reducing ventilation of pollutants. The AQI is expected to be ‘very poor’ for the next two days,” government-run monitoring agency SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research) said in a statement.

The AQI was 283 on Monday, down from 459 on Sunday, as per Central Pollution Control Board’s 4 pm bulletin, which is the average of the past 24 hours.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 28, 2021 1:02:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhis-air-quality-improves-to-poor-category/article38051585.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY