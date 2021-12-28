Delhi’s air quality improves to ‘poor’ category

Air quality of the city improved to the ‘poor’ category on Monday, after being in the ‘severe’ category for six consecutive days, as per official data.

“For the next two days, winds are likely to be low reducing ventilation of pollutants. The AQI is expected to be ‘very poor’ for the next two days,” government-run monitoring agency SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research) said in a statement.

The AQI was 283 on Monday, down from 459 on Sunday, as per Central Pollution Control Board’s 4 pm bulletin, which is the average of the past 24 hours.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.