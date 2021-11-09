Delhi’s air quality improves marginally

AQI recorded in ‘very poor’ category after 3 days of ‘severe’ pollution

Delhi’s air quality improved marginally to the ‘very poor’ level on Monday, after remaining in the ‘severe’ category for three consecutive days post-Deepavali, with an average AQI of 390, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s 4 p.m. bulletin.

Increase in wind speed has been attributed by forecasting agencies as the reason behind the improvement in the air quality.

Government-run monitoring agency SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research) said 5,450 farm fires were recorded in States neighbouring Delhi on Sunday, which is the highest this season, but the share of farm fires in the city’s air pollution reduced to 30% on Monday from 48% on Sunday. According to the forecast, Delhi’s AQI is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on November 9 and 10. It is expected to “improve progressively over the next five days but remain in the ‘very poor’ and ‘poor’ category”.

Meeting today

Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the AAP Government will hold a meeting on Tuesday with the departments concerned to take necessary steps to reduce pollution in the city. He requested the Central Government to conduct a meeting of all neighbouring States to take emergency measures to cut down stubble burning.

Mr. Rai said to control dust pollution in Delhi, 114 tankers have been deployed in different areas to spray water. He added that 92 construction sites have been sealed for violation of norms.