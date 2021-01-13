Delhi’s air ‘poor’; may worsen today

It is likely to deteriorate in the next few days

The air quality of Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida was in the “poor” category on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The national capital’s air quality is expected to deteriorate in the next few days.

“The AQI is likely to slip from ‘poor’ to the lower end of ‘very poor’ tomorrow Jan. 13]. Lower to middle end of the ‘very poor’ category is forecasted for January 14. The AQI is likely to further deteriorate on January 15 to the higher end of the ‘very poor’ category due to calm winds and extremely low ventilation condition,” said government-run monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The effect of stubble burning on the city’s air quality remained low on Tuesday. Also, the speed of surface-level winds was “high”, which aided in dispersion of pollutants.

But the “mixing layer height”, which is the height from the ground level up to which pollutants can be dispersed, was “moderate”. This led to lesser accumulation of pollutants near the surface.