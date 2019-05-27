Delhiites welcome Raahgiri after two years

With Raahgiri Day back to the Capital after two years, the inner circle of Connaught Place saw several people assemble between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m on Sunday.

With the inner circle and all the radials cordoned off, the event that will be held on the last Sunday of every month, for the next six months, addressed road safety issues, promotion of sustainable modes of transport and healthy living. Pedestrians and cyclists thronged the area while other activities like bubble parade, cricket, zumba were also part of the event.

Several cancer patients participated in Sunday’s Raahgiri that was a part of the ‘Nidarr Hamesha Raahgiri’ series and shared their journeys of battling the disease.

Special Commissioner of Police Taj Hassan and Secretary, New Delhi Municipal Council, Rashmi Singh were also in attendance at the event organised by The Raahgiri Foundation partnered with the World Resources Institute India, in collaboration with the NDMC and Delhi Police.