Delhi

Delhiites welcome Raahgiri after two years

Participants of Raahgiri event at Connaught Place on Sunday.

Participants of Raahgiri event at Connaught Place on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: Reeti Agarwal

more-in

Event to be held on the last Sundays of every month for next six months

With Raahgiri Day back to the Capital after two years, the inner circle of Connaught Place saw several people assemble between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m on Sunday.

With the inner circle and all the radials cordoned off, the event that will be held on the last Sunday of every month, for the next six months, addressed road safety issues, promotion of sustainable modes of transport and healthy living. Pedestrians and cyclists thronged the area while other activities like bubble parade, cricket, zumba were also part of the event.

Several cancer patients participated in Sunday’s Raahgiri that was a part of the ‘Nidarr Hamesha Raahgiri’ series and shared their journeys of battling the disease.

Special Commissioner of Police Taj Hassan and Secretary, New Delhi Municipal Council, Rashmi Singh were also in attendance at the event organised by The Raahgiri Foundation partnered with the World Resources Institute India, in collaboration with the NDMC and Delhi Police.

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2019 9:54:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhiites-welcome-raahgiri-after-two-years/article27257473.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story