Delhi: woman murdered over dowry 

March 27, 2024 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST

A 27-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband and in-laws over dowry in north-west Delhi’s Bakhtawarpur area, the police said on Tuesday.

The victim’s throat was slit using a sharp-edged weapon at their home on Monday evening.

The police said the victim’s relatives submitted before a magisterial court that she was being harassed by her in-laws for dowry.

A case has been registered under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 304-B (dowry death), and 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) against her husband Manjeet, 30, father-in-law Bhim, 52, mother-in-law Meena, 48, and brother-in-law Manish.

They all have been arrested.