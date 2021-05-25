Delhi witnesses lowest COVID admissions in last 50 days

In what appears to further confirm the departure of the debilitating second wave of the Coronavirus from the Capital, the lowest number of COVID admissions in the last 50 days was reported from city hospitals on Monday.

According to Delhi government records, 382 patients were admitted against the discharge of 625 yesterday. This is not only the lowest number of daily hospital admissions of COVID patients since April 5, but even lower than one-fifth of the peak of 1993 single-day hospital admissions recorded on April 29.

On April 5, 406 admissions had been recorded against just 141 patients being discharged. Seemingly at its most virulent before beginning to abate albeit slightly from the following day, 1268 patients were discharged on April 29 before the number of admissions began reducing on a daily basis starting April 30.

Over the 54-day period between April 1 and May 24, the Delhi government has recorded the hospitalization of 63,830 COVID patients and the discharge of 46,848 patients.

However, while daily admissions are declining over the last four days, so is the number of patients being discharged after recovering; on May 21, 638 patients were admitted against 1,043 discharges, 482 against 891 on May 22, 412 against 905 on May 23 and 382 against 625 on May 24.