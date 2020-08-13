Delhi rains: Heaviest spell this monsoon season so far

Cloudy skies, rainfall predicted every day in the city till Wednesday

The capital witnessed the heaviest rainfall in 24 hours this monsoon, resulting in waterlogging and slow traffic movement in different parts of the city.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjung weather station — which is considered as the official data for the city — recorded 68 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours till 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Ayanagar station recorded 99.2 mm rainfall, while Palam station recorded 93.6 mm, and Ridge station recorded 84.6 mm rainfall till 8:30 a.m. "Rainfall was reported at 8:40 pm on Wednesday and it has been raining since then with breaks," an official at the weather office said.

"Generally cloudy sky. A few spells of moderate rain/thundershowers with possibility of a spell of heavy rain at isolated places," reads IMD's prediction for the city on Thursday.

Cloudy skies and rainfall are predicted every day in the city till Wednesday.

"Waterlogging reported on Raja Garden flyover and Mayapuri flyover both carriageways," Delhi Police said in a tweet on Thursday morning. "Due to heavy rain, a drain has been damaged near Khaira village T point on Dhansa road where underground metro work is going on. For safety point of view traffic movement has been closed on 200 metres stretch of that portion of Dhansa road," another tweet at 11:30 a.m. read.