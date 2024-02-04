GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi wakes up to light rain, more showers predicted

Different pockets of Delhi received rain between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. and the city received 3 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours at 8:30 a.m.

February 04, 2024 11:35 am | Updated 11:36 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image used in representative purpose only

Image used in representative purpose only | Photo Credit: ANI

The national capital woke up to light rains on February 4 as the minimum temperature in the city rose to 11.9 degrees celsius, three notches above the season's average.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted a thunderstorm with rain during the day and moderate fog during the night.

Humidity levels were at 97% at 8:30 a.m., the Met office said.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'poor' category with a reading of 253 at 10 a.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

