Delhi to open borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana

Malls, restaurants and religious places will open in the city in accordance with the Centre’s guidelines, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

| Photo Credit: PTI

Hospitals, except those run by the Centre, in Delhi will only treat patients from the national capital

Delhi’s borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana will open from Monday but hospitals, except those run by the Centre, here will only treat patients from the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday.

While malls, restaurants and religious places will open in the city in accordance with the Centre’s guidelines, hotels and banquets will remain closed as the Delhi government might need to convert them into hospitals in coming time, he said.

“Over 90% people want Delhi hospitals to treat patients from the national capital during the coronavirus pandemic. Hence, it has been decided that government and private hospitals in Delhi will only treat patients from the national capital,” Mr. Kejriwal said at an online press conference.

He said if people from other cities come to Delhi for specific surgeries, they will be provided treatment at private hospitals.

“Delhi’s health infrastructure is needed to tackle the coronavirus crisis at the moment,” the Chief Minister said.

“The borders of Delhi with U.P. and Haryana will open from tomorrow. Malls, restaurants and religious places will open too following the central government’s guidelines, hotels and banquets will remain closed as we might need them to convert them into hospitals in the coming time,” he added.

The central government has allowed the reopening of shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services along with the places of religious worship to people from June 8, however, these facilities will not be able to resume operations inside containment zones designated by authorities in states.

