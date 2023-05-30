HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi services Ordinance row | Yechury appeals Congress to join AAP’s fight against Centre

The CPI(M) on its part, Mr. Yechury said, will support the AAP’s fight against the ordinance and will vote against the Central government Bill

May 30, 2023 02:56 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal meets CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury at the CPI (M) office in New Delhi on May 30, 2023.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal meets CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury at the CPI (M) office in New Delhi on May 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Stepping up pressure on the Congress, general secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist) Sitaram Yechury appealed to the party to support their political rival Aam Aadmi Party’s efforts in Rajya Sabha to defeat the Bill replacing the Ordinance on the posting and transfers of civil servants in the national capital on Tuesday (May 30), after a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other Aam Aadmi Party leaders.

Mr. Yechury said that the inter-party differences should be set aside and called the May 19th ordinance a direct attack on India’s Constitutional values.

Explained | How will the new Ordinance affect ‘services’ in Delhi?

“The danger is no longer that we will have an autocratic regime, if we don’t resist, we will have a fascist regime to contend with,” he said. Congress leaders from Delhi and Punjab have told the party leadership to not support AAP in its fight against the Ordinance and further urged the party president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi not to meet Mr. Kejriwal.

Singling out the Congress, Mr. Yechury said, “I appeal to Congress that to save our Constitution we should all together.” He also cautioned that Delhi could be just one of the first examples of interference from the BJP ruled Union government.

ALSO READ
Disregarding Constitution, court, citizens

“They (BJP) are trying to destabilise Opposition-led governments in the State. The same fate that has befallen on Delhi, could happen in Congress-ruled Rajasthan or the Left parties-ruled Kerala. We have to be vigilant,” he said. The CPI(M) on its part, Mr. Yechury said, will support the AAP’s fight against the ordinance and will vote against the government Bill.

According to sources, Mr. Kejriwal has been trying to meet Mr. Gandhi for the last three-months but hasn’t received a response. Addressing a joint press conference with Mr. Yechury, Mr. Kejriwal said that he has read the Congress reactions so far in the newspapers. “The issue is not whether the Congress should meet me or not. I am not important. This issue is to save our democracy, to fight for Delhi voters who have been squarely insulted by the Union government and to defend our constitution,” he said. 

Related Topics

Delhi / Indian National Congress / Aam Aadmi Party

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.